'AITA for telling my mom that she should back off and respect my sister’s wedding plans?' 'She demanded a wedding.'

"AITA for telling my mom that she should back off and respect my sister’s wedding plans after she demanded a wedding?"

I (23F) have an older sister named C (29F) who just got engaged to her fiancée F (30M) less than a week ago. The entire family is incredibly happy for them and we think they are perfect for each other but here’s where everything is going to sh%t. C and F are adamant about not having a wedding and have said outright that they would like to elope.

They would rather take the money for a wedding and use it to travel to Japan for their honeymoon, which me and my other siblings are fully supportive of. However, our mother found that totally unacceptable. She became incredibly agitated and confronted me and my other siblings and told us that we needed to convince C to have a wedding.