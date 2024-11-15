'AITA for telling my mom that my stepdad was cheating with our neighbor and “ruining” their marriage?'

She ended up confronting him, and things have been a mess since then. She’s been talking about leaving him, and they’re arguing all the time. Now, here’s where it gets worse—somehow, everyone in my family found out what happened, and they all think I made a huge mistake by telling her.

My aunts and uncles are saying I shouldn’t have gotten involved, that it was a “grown-up issue” and that I basically “ruined their marriage.” They keep saying my mom and stepdad would’ve worked things out eventually, and I’m the reason they’re falling apart. I’m honestly so confused and hurt by all this.

I really thought I was doing the right thing by not letting my mom stay in the dark, but now everyone’s making me feel like I made everything worse.

So, AITA for telling my mom about the affair and “ruining” their marriage?