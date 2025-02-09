'AITA for telling my mom that I will never trust her with future relationships?'

Early stage dementia does not mean she cannot remember all the things she said to Amy.

PassComprehensive425

NTA- Your mom doesn't think she did anything wrong to Amy and has probably been looking forward to a new victim for years. But now she's gone into victim mode because you've dashed her hopes. The dementia will definitely make things worse, so protect any future partners a keep mom far away from them.

madeat1am

Question OP is she like super weird and close with you?

Like comments on your body or forced you to be physically close with you. Or weirdly controlling. Has she ever made you leave time with your partner to do something for her. Or made a scene out of something small to get your attention.