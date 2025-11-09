'AITA for telling my mom's boyfriend his son is not my responsibility?'

He waved me off and said its fine and I should take him along with me to campus and keep him busy on the tablet. immediately I was like heck no, I'm not taking an 11 year old kid to my university while I need to focus on a big submission.

I said no, trying to be firm, saying that I cannot be responsible for him for an entire day at my uni, and I asked if he couldn't stay at a friends or at his grandma's or mom's house.

Marks face fell and he looked genuinely annoyed. He told me its just one day and that trying to organise stuff with other parents and family would be too much of a hassle, and that the least I could do was help out.