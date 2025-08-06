'AITA for telling my mother-in-law we will not be attending a party with a newborn?'

Now my mother in law is awesome and a super woman, she and my mother split watching our my toddler when we were working and she does so much for us, and although my MIL is in her 70s she keeps up with my toddler which is more than what I can say for myself some days lol.

When the subject was brought up about going to this party by my MIL I joked that the only way we were going is if my BIL was proposing to his girlfriend, and my MIL did not take that well at all. It was one of the only times my MIL has gotten mad specifically at me for the more 15 years I have known her.