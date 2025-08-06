'AITA for telling my mother-in-law we will not be attending a party with a newborn?'

My wife and I are in our mid thirties, and my brother in law is in his early fifties. We were invited in a couple weeks to go to a party at my BIL’s girlfriend’s house to meet his girlfriend’s side of the family and the party is a little over an hour drive away.
I believe they have been dating for around a year) which normally we would be attending because my wife looks for any reason to spend time with her family (as we should).
But we have just had our second child who is only a couple weeks old, and we are really going through it this time, per usual no sleep, no time, feel like we are constantly running around, a little bit of baby blues (nothing too out of the ordinary) and we are just both exhausted.
Not to mention neither I or my wife are really excited about meeting a bunch of people for the first time and having our baby there (don’t want to go through the hassle/anxiety of telling people to wash their hands or let people we don’t know try to hold our baby).
Now my mother in law is awesome and a super woman, she and my mother split watching our my toddler when we were working and she does so much for us, and although my MIL is in her 70s she keeps up with my toddler which is more than what I can say for myself some days lol.
When the subject was brought up about going to this party by my MIL I joked that the only way we were going is if my BIL was proposing to his girlfriend, and my MIL did not take that well at all. It was one of the only times my MIL has gotten mad specifically at me for the more 15 years I have known her.
I tried to explain our position, and my MIL is the type of person that if there is any way that she can do something or even if it is at extreme inconvenience she will do it, and she has a hard time seeing why we can’t be the same way.
Later to find out from my wife that she doesn't think that my MIL would be able to go to the party if we do not go, because my father in law is in his early 80s and is starting to get uncomfortable with driving that far, and my MIL only drives in town.
On one hand I feel really bad because my MIL does so much for us as a family and I would like to keep her happy, but on the other I need to do what is right for my immediate family(newborn/toddler/wife), and to be very frank situations similar...
But not as extreme as this happen at least a few times a year, and I’m really struggling setting boundaries with my MIL especially because I feel like an ahole doing so. Looking to the internet for advise.
Foxyfolo said:
Bite the bullet and tell your wife she and her mother should go. You can stay home with the baby. Wife and drive her mom and dad to the party, it will give her a moment to catch her breath and spend time with adults.
She will probably appreciate it if she’s not avoiding going because she doesn’t want to be away from the baby. NTA but come up with a plan where one of you can keep the baby at home.
Ok_Tonight_3703 said:
NTA. Your BIL can arrange for his mom’s transportation to attend his party or your wife can arrange her transportation or both her kids can arrange her transportation. Do not expose your newborn to a bunch of randoms just to be a taxi service for your MIL.
alsotheabyss said:
NTA. Having a newborn is a get out of jail free card for pretty much any social event, including weddings and funerals. MIL can get a taxi.
GnomieOk4136 said:
NTA. That jump from one to two children is freaking hard. You might arrange a ride for her, but I would take any and every opportunity to stay home and rest.
marevins said:
NTA. You’re setting a boundary for the well-being of your immediate family, and that’s not only valid, it’s necessary.
lilianic said:
NTA. The party is at her son’s gf’s home and undoubtedly someone attending the event (possibly even a relative) would be able to give her a ride to and from. You can help set that up and address one part of her concern. What you and your wife decide to do isn’t her business and you always have the right to decline to discuss your choices with others.