'AITA for telling my mother that she wasn't the victim in her marriage.' UPDATED

ImaginaryReward2734

What you do is document everything, and stop offering her access to your son. Seriously, her behavior is so terrible that even he sees that she's mean to you! It is very, very bad for him to see that.

You are allowing her to do damage to him by leaving the door open to her. You are actively putting him in the crosshairs of her abuse by putting it on him to ask to see her. You are his mother, you should be the 'bad guy' and say no, not put that on him. He is your child. Please start protecting him. My heart is breaking for your son. Teach him that it is ok to cut abuse and insanity out of his life.