'AITA for telling my mother that I won’t see them if they come to visit us on holiday?'

I reminded her of the previous conversation, the chronic fatigue, and that we would be busy with rehearsals and final preparations/checks on those days, such as packing vans, ensuring all instruments and tech are perfectly set up, and organising our merch for the gig.

She reacted negatively, exactly how I knew she would. Couldn’t we just hang out during the evening, we could go out to museums before rehearsals (opposite end of where we would need to be), sightseeing, going to the beach would be relaxing, etc.

I gently, but firmly, reiterated that we are not available those dates and suggested that they look at the dates I had discussed with my dad, 23-29/10 instead. That would give them time to land and decompress from flying and would give us a few days after the gig to do all the things she wanted to do.