'AITA for telling my mum that I didn't want to know her after she walked out 14 years ago?' UPDATED

I only gave her this time with me so that we could both say what needed to be said for the closure that will allow us to move on from each other. I don't right now and never will I consider her as my mum.

Yes she is the woman who gave birth to me and I will always be thankful to her for how she carried me for 9 months and gave birth to me. However that doesn't mean that I will ever see her as my mum.

She began to get rather emotional at this point, but I just had to ignore her so that I could finish what I wanted to say when I told her that I consider myself as only having one parent, my dad.