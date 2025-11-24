'AITA for telling my aunt I couldn’t help with her legal issue?'

I think a bit of context of my families ethnic background may be relevant? My mum is Asian and grew up with cultural expectations around helping extended family and showing willingness, even if you can’t ultimately do much. My dad is white and I grew up in a Western country, so I tend to communicate more directly which sometimes leads to mismatched expectations between us.

Also, I’ve tried explaining that in law you have to be upfront about your limitations and avoid giving the impression you can guarantee anything, especially when you’re not admitted. But of course, my mum thinks I’m taking things too seriously and that no one would interpret my words that literally, even though on the off chance they did take it seriously, I would be the one bearing the burden, not her.