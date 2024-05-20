'AITA for telling my aunt not to lie to my son about who is father is?' UPDATED 2X

I (25) have a six year old son Jonas. When I was 18 I had an affair with my sister's husband Nate and when I realized I was pregnant I ran away from home. I felt terrible because my sister practically raised me and I might have ruined her marriage because I didn't feel I could get an abortion.

My aunt Jane (55) took me in and since then I've been living at her home My sister never really got why I ran away and it's made a wedge between us.

The only person who knows who Jonas' real dad is is my aunt. My sister doesn't know and I don't think that I can tell her.