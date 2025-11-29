'AITA for telling my best friend his GF is toxic, and they need to break up?'

I said that if we were to remain friends then I don’t want to hear about his girlfriend anymore and I don’t want to see her anymore. If she can’t be a decent human being then I don’t want to be around her.

He agreed, we had some fun then I went home. Also for context they both work but only have one car so A drives her to and from work. When we hang out we made a rule that if we had to pick her up that he would drop me off at home first so that we didn’t have to see each other.