'AITA for telling my BF his female bestie has 48 hours to get out or I am leaving?'

i bring it up again and i say i need a timeline i need an end date i need our home to feel like our home and he says i am making it weird and that i am projecting and that Kira needs support and he hits me with the controlling girlfriend thing which makes me feel insane bc i am not telling him he cannot have friends i am telling him i do not want his friend living with us indefinitely

then last night happened and this is what pushed me over. i came home early from work bc my meeting got canceled and i walk in and they are on the couch under the same blanket watching a movie and i swear i watched him jump up like he got caught and she just sits there smiling at me like i'm the guest and not her