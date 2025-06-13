'AITA for telling my BF I'm leaving him as long as his female BFF is in the picture?'

1.) He went to her house when her boyfriend wasn’t there (which he promised he wouldn’t), and

So to me, he crossed two major boundaries:

2.) He lied to me and turned off his location to hide it

I told him I can’t be in a relationship with him if she’s going to stay in the picture. Now he says I’m overreacting, being controlling, and trying to isolate him from his friends.

AITA for drawing that line? Or is this a sign I should just walk away completely?