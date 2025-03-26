'AITA for telling my BF I want our joint savings account to be in my name only?' UPDATED

NTA. You are dating a gambler. Having separate bank accounts is a good idea. Buying a house together is a bad idea.

She later shared this first update:

I bumped him. He tried to explain to me that he stopped gambling on crypto- he started a company with some people to scam other crypto investors. Apparently he can create "meme coins" and scam people for their money. I recorded everything while he showed me some graffs. I'm not sure what the police can do with it, but I'm going to find out. You were right, everyone, he is a POS

....and a second update:

I talked to his mom and told her everything. She said he gave her a lot of money recently after she and her husband saved him from bankruptcy just 4 months ago. I didn't know about the bankruptcy. I had no idea.