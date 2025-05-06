'AITA for telling my BF's best friend the truth about why he can't live with us?' UPDATED 2X

Before all of that, though, I need to give a little more background so that everyone understands why this past week has been so odd. So, Sam has always been a very conflict-avoidant person. I've never actually seen him get angry at anyone, or if he does he's more often just frustrated in the moment and then apologizes.

This is probably why in my first post I was almost convinced I was the AH, since he was genuinely quite upset with me which is something very rare in our relationship. I've always felt like we don't argue a lot because Sam was too forgiving (or...spineless?).

I only realised that I still had the same mindset as my friends (That Sam was too forgiving and always a victim) when talking to my friend Daisy (24F, the one who is letting me move in with her <3). Regardless of all that, I've always felt slightly guilty because Sam is genuinely a very sweet person who isn't very good at getting angry or holding grudges or anything like that.