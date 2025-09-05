'AITA for telling my BIL my daughter is ugly? My wife overheard and is mad at me.' UPDATED

Okay, I just want to clarify a few things...I have no self confidence issues or anything. I think my looks are well above average for a guy but I have really hard features and a resting angry face so it really wouldn't look very good on a girl. Trust me, I know. My sister looks like me.

My daughter has grown to resemble my wife A LOT more than me, with my wife's softer features except she has a resting b#$h face which hopefully scares off the boys (just kidding). I know every dad says it but my daughter is beautiful. Also, this is the first time my wife has actually kicked me out of bed after being together for over a decade. It's unlike her so this was definitely a one time thing.

Also...what's the issue some people have with my wife serving me food? We have a very healthy relationship. I take care of her, she takes care of me. Isn't that how it's supposed to go? Don't sell me on the whole "power dynamic" crap, that ain't for me.

So on to the real update...