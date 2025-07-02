'AITA for telling my BIL I will never forgive his daughter and won't have her near my family?' MAJOR UPDATE

You do not offend me claiming this is fake. If you truly believe the story is fake and I made it up, why would you waste time to comment? You are free to move on and just ignore me. I am not willing to forgive Kelly, I am not willing to allow her to apologize, I am not willing to ever have her near my family (meaning my husband and my son).

My husband is not willing to do any of these things either. This is a shared decision and we will never have anything to do with this girl. Stop blaming me for what the rest of my family is doing. I do not command my parents, my sister, Kelly's father or my nephew.