'AITA for telling my boyfriend his family made a bad impression after he told me the same thing?'

Additionally, about the part of his mother not allowing you to do anything for yourself like making your own tea: It's normal to offer to do things for a guest, but if the guest insists on doing it on their own, it's normal (and respectful) to let the guest do their thing.

Also, the part about you being "cruel" about his family? I'm sorry, but that's just rather hypocritical to call you out for being "cruel" when his family were the ones calling you "stunted" for going to boarding school. Not to mention trashy. If any members of my family were like that with a partner I have, I'd shoot that behavior down right then and there.