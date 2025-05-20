'AITA by telling my boyfriend if he marries his best friend I'll break up with him?' UPDATED 2X

I am starting college this fall and am currently unemployed as I wanted the summer before college starts free but I've had a job the last 3 years and have ample savings for school and enough for a visit to see him so I don't think its even necessary for him to pay for me.

I've told him this but he kept saying he wants to at least pay half which I am okay with but don't think he should marry his friend just because of that. In the time we talked otp I told him he would be a divorced man when we get married and he just laughed at that. Then he told me I could be his side piece while he was married to John and that was s#$y. Like what.