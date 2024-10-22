'AITA for telling my boyfriend he has to sing to my dog?' 'He won't eat.'

"AITA for telling my boyfriend he has to sing to my dog?"

Hello! Me and my boyfriend (both 30M) have been together for a few years and have started to live together with my dog, Lucky (8M). Lucky is a very sweet dog, who responds to singing. When I feed him at meal times he'll only eat it if I sing "The most important meal of the day, serving it up Lucky's way" like from SpongeBob.

If you don't sing this he'll leave his food and cry until you sing it. I'm going away for a few days this weekend and my boyfriend is looking after Lucky, and I told him he's gonna have to sing that or he won't eat.