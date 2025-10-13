'AITA for telling my brother that the day he was born was the worst day of my life?'

But when the mic got to my brother (who of course has no firsthand memory of his own birth and only knows what he was told about it), he took the chance to tell this story as if it was a fun anecdote (‘…and then my dad got home and there were two babies instead of one!

So funny! Anyone, thanks, sis, for helping me come into this world’). And everybody thought it was fun and sweet but to me it was the opposite. It brought back some memories that are not at all positive to me. My mood completely shifted after that, and I think my brother noticed at once because he came to talk to me afterwards and asked if he had said something wrong.