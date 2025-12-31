'AITA for telling my brother his wife's passing was his own fault?'

"AITA for telling my brother it’s his fault his wife offed herself and I don’t blame his kids for hating him?"

I’m 23f, and my older brother Brandon is 33m. Him and his wife had three kids, 13f, 12m, 10m. My brother is an active duty marine, and him and his wife had been married for almost 15 years, they got married at 18. My brother went on a deployment last year and cheated on my SIL with a female marine.

Per him, he hadn’t been in love with my SIL for years, but was trying to stick it out so he didn’t lose custody of their kids. But he met his girlfriend on deployment, fell in love or whatever and when he got back he told his wife Jenny that he wanted a divorce and he had cheated on her.