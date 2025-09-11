"AITA for telling my brother he can’t bring his dog on our family weekend away?"

I'm 39M and I'm starting to think I have started a family argument over what I thought was a simple request. My brother (37) is obsessed with his Labrador, but I told him his lab can't come on a weekend getaway.

Now my brother is threatening to skip the trip and the family is divided. AITA? My wife and I had planned an anniversary treat for my parents as they were celebrating their 50th. We booked a country house that could accommodate me, my wife, two kids, parents, brother, his wife and kid.

We also booked a private chef for one night. The house has a no pets rule. The chef also needs to be free of pets whilst setting up and cooking. I thought this would be fine by everyone.