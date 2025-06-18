'AITA for telling my brother-in-law to stop showing up unannounced when my husband isn’t home?'

Disastrous-Wildcat

Do they think that you’re having an affair or something? Whatever it is it sounds like your husband is in on it. How else would his brother know when he’s not home?

Seaellist209 (OP)

That’s exactly what’s been messing with my head. I don’t want to believe they’re hiding something, but how else would he always know when Chris isn’t here? It’s not like I post my schedule.

VastEducational6395

I would tell your husband I've been thinking about and I've come to the conclusion that. 1. It would seem either you or your family don't trust me and you keep asking your brother to check on me. Or 2. Your brother is watching is because he always knows when you are gone.