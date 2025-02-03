'AITA for telling my brother to secretly get a paternity test without telling his wife?' + MAJOR UPDATE

"AITA for telling my brother to just get a paternity test without telling his wife?"

Sh!t has hit the fan in the last 2 days, only my family knows what has happened so I need an outside perspective.

Some important context: my brother and I recently found out that my dad is not actually his dad. Our mom had an affair and passed my brother off as my father's. My brother only found out because of some tests run while he and his wife were trying to conceive.

So on to the current situation: My little brother and his wife had a baby boy about a month ago. Understandably, my brother is still pretty shaken by our mother's affair and lies, and he obviously is going to need some sort of therapy to move forward (I've told him this already) despite this he seemed to be doing well until the start of April.