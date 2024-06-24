'AITA for telling my brother that he has no idea what he's talking about because he isn't a parent?'

He gave us a 20 minute lecture about our bad parenting and now that he was in a position to give advice he was going to give it. We'd been planning on giving him around 200 dollars to thank him for doing this for us short notice and looking after the kids for so long but we sent him on his way without any pay.

The next day I called him up to tell him I thought his behavior was incredibly inappropriate, that I appreciated him looking after the kids but it was better he didn't see them for a while and that him springing that all on us especially after a day of stress showed how immature he really was.