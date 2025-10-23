'AITA for telling my brother to leave my wedding after he turned up uninvited?'

I politely tell him how he has to leave after this ceremony immediately as he wasnt fully invited - something me and Jenna talked about doing incase of this happening. My parents immediately became furious, saying how he can't miss any of the big day no matter what.

I keep trying to explain to them that this is what me and Jenna agreed on if he did show up uninvited however they refute to give it up until a staff member of the church asks them to be quiet.

After the ceremony, I tell Patt to leave immediately now the ceremony is over. But even at this point he refuses, despite knowing he wasn't even on the guest list to begin with. Eventually this becomes a big scene and I have to push him out myself as he would not move.