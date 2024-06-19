'AITA for telling my brother's fiancée she's not welcome at our family dinner?' 'The breaking point came last Sunday.'

After dinner, I pulled Lisa aside and told her that her comments were hurtful and that she needed to be more respectful of our family traditions. She brushed me off, saying that she was just trying to help us improve. Frustrated, I told her that if she couldn't be respectful, she wasn't welcome at our family dinners anymore.

Mike overheard the conversation and got really angry with me. He said I was being rude and unreasonable and that Lisa is going to be part of our family, so we need to accept her. My parents are upset, too, because they don’t want any family drama, especially during our cherished dinners.