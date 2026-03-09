'AITA for telling my coworker she's flat after she said a customer looks trashy in a sports bra?'

"AITA for telling my coworker “you’re just offended because you’re flat” after she said that a customer looks like a stripper for wearing a sports bra."

So I work at a Pilates studio and one of my coworkers was talking about how inappropriate it is that this girl was wearing a sports bra. I pointed out that everyone else is wearing sports bras and she is just being singled out because she has big boobs.

She got really upset at this and couldn’t believe that I didn’t see anything wrong with it. We debated back and forth for a bit and she then told me she “looks like a str*pper” and its distracting to everyone else in the studio.

I told her she doesn’t look like a str*pper and that the sports bra is clearly her size she just has cleavage because she has boobs? She basically said her outfit is disrespectful to others and the double standard exists for a reason.