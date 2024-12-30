'AITA for telling my coworker I don’t want to hang out outside of work anymore?' 'She kept criticizing my lifestyle.'

"AITA for telling my coworker I don’t want to hang out outside of work anymore after she kept criticizing my lifestyle?"

I (28M) work at a tech company, and I’ve been close with one of my coworkers, Emily (26F), for about a year. We’ve gone out for drinks after work, hung out during lunch breaks, and shared a lot of personal things with each other. Recently, however, I’ve started to feel like Emily has been overly critical of my lifestyle choices.

I’m someone who likes to keep things pretty low-key. I don’t go out partying often, I prefer quiet nights at home, and I don’t spend a lot of money on things like eating out or buying new clothes. Emily, on the other hand, is always talking about her weekend plans—going to expensive clubs, trying out fancy restaurants, and buying the latest trends.