'AITA for telling my dad he'll ruin our relationship if he puts his wife before me and my brother?'

She was never very nice to mom though and now me and my brother found out she doesn't approve of dad and mom talking or being in the same room. She doesn't like joint Christmas celebrations or birthday parties. She thinks everything could be separate. And my dad's actually thinking of doing it. They told me and my brother a couple of weeks ago.

My brother stormed out and told dad he wasn't dealing with that BS. Dad told me he knew it would be an adjustment but it was for his wife. I asked him why she mattered more than us. He said she doesn't but it's different because we're older now. So I was like I have to have two weddings, two birthdays, two baby showers and everything else in the future.