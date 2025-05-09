"AITA for telling my dad’s new wife why he’s actually with her after she called my mom unstable?"

A few years ago my (16m) parents divorced, I was pretty much kept in the dark about the reason until fairly recently when my mom told me, all I knew at the time is it came out of no where. Since then I’ve gone back and forth between my mom’s house and my dads. About a year ago my dad married his new wife and I can’t stand her.

She acts like she’s better than everyone, treats my dad like a lapdog, micromanages everything I do and I could go on and on with reasons. Earlier my mom called my dad about something and after he hung up I overheard my stepmom talking about my mom calling her a nag and unstable. I think what made me even more angry was my dad just letting it slide.