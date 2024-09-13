'AITA for telling my daughter I won’t budge? 'Even if she never speaks to me again.'

My wife agrees with me that we need to stand firm on our position, but is also genuinely afraid of Casey never speaking to her ever again. I understand that her car was ruined, but I as a parent I need to look out for all my children, not just one. I also don’t want to set the precedent that emotional blackmail will work even if what you’re asking for is unreasonable. AITA?

Here's what top commenters had to say about this one:

Accomplished-Emu-591 said:

YTA. And yet Casey is still without a car that she paid for. If a non family member had borrowed the car and wrecked it, would you sue? Or would you still tell Casey to suck it up?