'AITA for telling my daughter she is jealous and bitter and she will be until she gets a life?'

Her jealousy is not ideal, but it is quite natural. She called you names for 'picking Lindsey's side. I would say she feels replaced from her position as a daughter and thinks you now prefer her step-sister over her.

You say you have spoken to her about it. That is good. However maybe, after everyone has calmed down, you can talk to her again, or offer to get her some help regarding self esteem issues?

TE55I said:

Pointing out people's mistakes like this will never be successful as you have probably already realised yourself after repeated tries. That your daughter is so jealous of your stepdaughter is not nice of course.