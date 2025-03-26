'AITA for telling my late husband's alleged affair child to stay away from my family?' **NEW UPDATE**

Last month my husband died. A young man came to my house, claiming to be my husband’s son. He hadn’t known about me or my daughters (12 and 8) until husband’s death when he found the obituary.
This boy had pics of himself and Husband. He lived at boarding school and Husband visited. I have no reason to doubt his story. The boy asks to come to the funeral. I feel like I have no right to say no. The boy was born before I met Husband. So he didn’t cheat. But I still feel betrayed. What else did he not tell me?
At the funeral the boy lurked in the corner but when lunch was served afterwards he approached my kids and was playing with my 8YO. I didn’t think it was appropriate and when I told him he apologized and said he did it to cheer her up; what people did for him when his mom died. Something about his answer irked me. I felt he was manipulating me.
My mom said the boy might want money. All of our important assets were in both of our names and I am the only beneficiary of his life insurance policy. But I was not sure what could happen if he tried to sue. I asked the boy frankly if money is what he was after and he said, “No, I couldn’t take any of your money. You have kids to take care of.”
Apparently at the funeral he told my 8YO he was going to ask me if he could take my girls to the aquarium. I said yes only if my mom or sister went with them bc I wasn’t about to let my girls go with a strange man. Over the next week he also took my girls to the park, ice-cream place, and the lake, with my sister chaperoning. I agreed because it gave me a chance to cry to my mom without the kids around.
When he left he told my 8YO he’d come back to visit. I said it would be best if he didn’t come back. My sis asked me why I told him not to come back and I told her I don’t know this boy or his intentions. My sister says I judged him unfairly and he seems like a good boy. I still don’t want him around my home. He is proof of Husband’s lie. It makes me sick to look at him.
Sis says I don’t have the right to deny the girls their brother. She pointed out social workers don’t separate siblings. I said it’s not the same because my girls have only known this “brother” for a week.
My sis said it’s also important because my girls’ brother is now the only person they know of “their culture”; my husband was 1/8th Hawaiian (the rest white and Asian) and so the girls and their brother are 1/16th. But this boy is from the UK and isn’t part of Hawaiian culture and IMO culture is something natural and not something to force because of your genetics.
I don’t force them into African culture just because I’m black. I thought my 8YO would get over it but she asked me again yesterday if she could see her brother again. Am I doing the right thing?
Well the comments alerting me to how this might be a scam attempt have opened my eyes. I didn't want to introduce this stranger to my kids, but when he showed up to deliver such shocking news my children came in and asked what was going on. He introduced *himself* before I think about how to tell my children.
He asked if he could show up to the funeral and I felt like I couldn't say no to that, but then used it as an in with my children. He offered to them behind my back to take them somewhere so then I felt like I would be the bad guy if I said no.
It rubbed me the wrong way but I brushed it off. I was in a vulnerable state, not thinking clearly, and he took advantage of that. I should have trusted in my instincts from the beginning. The idea that there could be scammers that prey on grieving families is just horrible and I had no idea of such a thing.
I've contacted a lawyer to figure out how to establish if there is truth to his story and what my legal obligations are to the boy. I'm also going to have a long talk with my sister to see if during their outings he had done any kind of prying that might have led to him learning information about my family that he could use somehow. I'm already in the process of getting therapy for my children and myself.
I considered taking the post down but I decided to leave it up so people can be aware that scammers operate like this. That they can be so good at what they do that even hundreds of third-party outsiders will take the scammer's side.
In hindsight I can't believe I didn't see it and I cannot believe I ever let such a person step foot in my home or even speak to my children. (Apparently the goal was not to ask for money right away, it was to get close to me and my children and ask me for money later for a fake emergency. Other commenters elaborated on how it works.)
If my daughter asks about her "brother" again I'll have to tell her she was tricked. I don't want to do that to her unless I'm completely sure. So I most likely will be asking the boy for a DNA test, birth certificate, et cetera. However not until I have the chance to speak to a lawyer.
I was wrong and IWTA. My husband’s son (I wasn’t trying to demean him by calling him the boy, I was avoiding using names) was telling the truth. My husband’s name wasn’t on his birth certificate but the DNA test did show he was related to my kids. He also had more photos, cards and voicemails, tons of evidence to prove that my husband did keep regular contact with him.
Apparently the son’s grandparents were his legal guardians. My husband occasionally gave them cash as under-the-table child support.I did notice, that Husband sometimes made large withdrawals when he went overseas. He said it was because shops there don’t take his card.
I wanted to believe it was a scam because I thought it made more sense than Husband having lied.
Talking to my husband’s son a bit more revealed he’d been lying to him too. Apparently he told him he was a cowboy and a pro football player, then when Son googled him he switched to saying he was a gangster who had done prison time? Needless to say, none of that is remotely true. I can’t fathom what could possess him to behave this way.
Lying to me, lying to his kid, not raising his kid. I’m questioning everything Husband ever told me and wondering if it was me who died, would he have abandoned our kids as well? I feel horrible for that boy.
I’m in therapy and working on ways to cope and forgive Husband for my own peace of mind. She’s helped me work out why I reacted to husband’s son the way I did. I thought he was manipulating me and my kids, but what I actually sensed was that he wanted something from me and my kids.
I felt like me and my daughters were not in a place to give anything emotionally or financially*,* so I recoiled from him. But that doesn’t mean he’s a threat.
My kids went to therapy as well, 12YO has weekly sessions. However my 8YO hated it so I've pulled her out for now.
Many people have shared their own stories of being separated from bio relations and the effect it had on them. I don’t understand it because genes don’t mean much to me, however, I don’t have to understand to respect it.
I personally don’t feel like I’m in any place to have any kind of relationship with Husband’s Son and I don’t think he wants one with me (he now appears scared of me, which I do feel bad about, I wasn’t trying to hurt him or scare him) but I will allow him to visit sometime if my girls want to see him. Sis agreed to continue to supervise.
As far as money goes the lawyer advised me that there aren’t many assets that Son is entitled to because they were in both my and my husband’s name, except for a few investment accounts that were only in my husband’s name, thankfully not where the majority of our savings are. I know people think I’m an evil witch for caring about money but I need it to feed, clothe, and educate my own children.