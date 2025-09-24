'AITA for telling my daughter’s teacher that I am still alive?'

Since when does a parent apologize to a child when they get caught lying and cheating? Why your husband thinks that is ok is beyond me. You need to have a serious conversation with him about being united in front of your daughter. You are definitely NOT TAH, but your husband sure is.

Pleasant-Sound3040

NTA - your daughter is a really lousy liar, I assume she is quite young? Otherwise I am really baffled how she thought this would work out, latest parent teacher conferences.

lauriepas

Your husband is an idiot for backing up your daughter and letting her believe it’s okay to lie like that. NTA.

celoplyr

NTA, but also a funny story (ish) on the other side. I am a teacher and I had a student where I had the brother earlier. I knew the mom (mom kinda scared me a bit) and so I would make references to the mom to the student in 1:1 sessions. Also the mom was listed on the contact form.