'AITA for telling my DIL I won’t use the tablet and she needs to actually make her kid read?'

She said they have been working on it and will bring her tablet that has some stories she is reading and to just have her read for a bit after homework is done. This is the issue, DIL gave me the tablet and headphones and told me where the app was. We finished the homework and I told her to read her story. The app reads it out loud….

Grandkid doesn’t even follow along….she just kinda stares and sit there. So I took the tablet and gave her a children's book and made her read it. I would give her a min or two and then have her tell me what happened on that page. And have her show me any words she doesn’t get and have her sound them out.