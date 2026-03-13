'AITA for telling my dying husband the truth about spending eternity with him?' UPDATED

I told him that if he was truly worried about the afterlife, he would not have gone on an extramarital dating spree, that he should not worry about who he would be with in heaven because he would probably end up in hell, and that I would rather go to hell than spend eternity with him.

I also told him that I lost all love and care the moment he asked to be with other women while still expecting me to stay loyal and then take care of him when he became sick.

My mother-in-law and sister-in-law walked in while he was crying and heard me yelling. I went outside and sat in my car crying and later went to my parents’ house. Since then my sister-in-law has called me cruel and evil for speaking that way to a dying man.