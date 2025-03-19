'AITA for telling my ex the child support I send is meant for our son and not for her?'

"AITA for questioning how my son's mother spends the child support I send, and telling her the money is meant for our child not her? She is not my dependent."

So my son's mother and I did not work out. I travel 6 to 8 months out the year due to work. His mother has primary custody and I do send the ordered amount and some extra when I can.

Fast forward to Sunday I am back for the Holidays. I plan to take my son out for Halloween. He wants to be a Jedi, so I showed him my Jedi costume and asked to see the one his mother bought-I did send her extra to get the costume since I knew I would be back before Halloween just was not sure I would be back in time to get him the costume-she told him that I was going to buy it.

I was upset but just played it off and said oh that is right and it was in the mail. Thankfully I found a costume Yesterday.