'AITA for telling my ex husband he cant stay with me?' UPDATED

"AITA for telling my ex husband he cant stay with me?"

AITA!! my ex husband wants to come see the kids and I told him no problem that would be cool, context he lives in another state now. He says he wants to stay 2 weeks i'm like oh the kids would love that.

But here's where he feels I become the a$$hole, he then proceeded to tell me that he is gonna stay with me and I told him no you're not. You can get a hotel cause you're not staying at my house.

Then he says so you want me to pay to come out there pay for a hotel spend money while I'm out there just to see the kids. I said yes.