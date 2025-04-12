'AITA for telling my ex I'll keep paying off her mortgage only if she gives me her house?'

I (36m) have one child, "Melissa" (14f), with my ex, "Jane" (39f). We were together for about a year when she got pregnant and expected me to marry her because of it. While I did agree that it would be best for us to move in together I never said that I would marry her and she didn't tell me that she expected me to propose until her final month of pregnancy and she yelled at me for not proposing sooner.