'AITA for telling my ex's parents why we broke up and that her kid is not mine?' UPDATED

I just told her to get a DNA test, she just told me sure and she walked away. Her dad just sighed and apologize for his daughter. Her mom looked at me and said to me she believes me and she will talk to her daughter.

I just said I know that the kid is not mine so I am not afraid, they said they believe me and will not ask to support the child during the pregnancy, they just want me to relax and look for some DNA testing clinics. I said I will and they said that if the kid is not mine they will reimburse me the cash that is needed.