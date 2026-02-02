'AITA for telling my family that I forgive them and then going back to ignoring them?'

Your parents do have a choice. If they can stop enabling him, they get their car replaced, and they get to keep their house and savings. Your brother will face the consequences of his actions, and perhaps, this time it will finally get through to him how much he fucked up. (Unlikely. But having mommy and daddy sweeping it under the rug is a sure way to not come to terms with it)

This time, it's medical costs. Do your parents realize that the next time (and there's bound to be a next time), their son might not live to face any consequences? And whatever innocent life he might take with him, is also on them, for keeping this drunk on the road as a danger to anyone with the misfortune of crossing his path.

NTA. If I were you, I'd go to their local police station and give a statement, anyway. You know that they're enabling your brother's drunk driving, so in a way, not speaking out is enabling their enabling, and your brother.