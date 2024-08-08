'AITA for telling my family member if she can’t afford a wedding, she shouldn’t get married?'

I was then told that I won’t be at the actual wedding but would be at the reception, as will the rest of the engagement party to save on costs. I don’t know about you but the reception generally costs more than the actual wedding, as you have to pay for seats, food, drinks (open bar wedding), DJ and the venue you’re having that reception at.

I was then told this is why people generally have destination weddings, to save on costs because Australia is so expensive when it comes to weddings. I then explained that people who have destination weddings aren’t expecting everyone to buy their own tickets to that country but will pay for their guests, so destination weddings are not cheaper by any means.