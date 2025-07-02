'AITA for telling my family that my nephew behaves like a spoiled brat?' + NEW UPDATES

How do I explain this…. JUST BECAUSE HE’S A LITTLE KID DOESNT JUSTIFY HIM SCREAMING AT THE TOP OF HIS LUNGS WHEN HE DOESNT GET WHAT HE WANTS, NOR JUSTIFIES HIM BREAKING INTO MY ROOM AND TAKING SOMETHING WITHOUT MY PERMISSION, NOR DOES IT MAKE IT OKAY FOR HIM TO HIT ME, OR MY MOM, OR MY DAD, OR ANYONE.

Think about it! If they keep getting by with the excuse “he’s just a little kid”, when he turns, 5, 6, 7, 8, etc., they're gonna let him get away with anything, even if he steals money from someone else, still with the mentality of “he’s just a little kid”. My nephew’s parents(my older sister and brother-in-law) are acting like Cailiou’s parents, never telling their child that his actions have consequences and to say sorry.