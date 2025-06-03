'AITA for telling my family that my sister implied she doesn’t want me at her wedding?'

BoobySlap0506 wrote:

NTA, and you haven't ruined your sister's wedding; your sister is ruining your sister's wedding. I can't understand the attitude of everybody needing to fit a certain "aesthetic" in order to be special enough to attend a wedding. Wtf. Just invite the people you want to to celebrate with and enjoy the evening.

Weddings don't need to be as complicated as some people make them. Hopefully she realizes her mistake and clearly she doesn't get to have her picture perfect day while making a family member feel like shit. She definitely owes you an apology.

yeahoooookay wrote:

NTA. Your family has your back. They disagree with the crappy way your sister is treating you and won't stand for it.

Your sister FA and FO. That's on her.