'AITA for telling my family to run their gifts by me first?'

I also said as a gift I don't love it because I want them focused on learning to ride their bikes, scooters, etc. She went on about how my brother was so excited and I shouldn't ruin HIS gift. I said I just wish he had checked with me first and I wasn't sure why he didn't. My dad joined in, tried to make light of it.

I said I felt this was all so disrespectful, and that while my folks have gotten better at running big gifts by me first, my siblings haven't and now we are in an awkward position. It all de-evolved from there. My dad was surprisingly even keeled (though upset) and so was I (also surprising given how some of these convos have gone in the past.) My mom was pretty upset of course and it ended pretty poorly.