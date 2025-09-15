'AITA telling my family my sister couldn't work with me because of them?' UPDATED

Yeah, especially since Lana is currently living with them while she recovers, they know exactly how she's doing and that she isn't fit to run a business. I have no doubts she'll be a great employee since she's always been the type to put her best foot forward in all she does, but with where she is at the moment, I think the stress would make her relapse.

[deleted] wrote:

I suspect they know she's going to crash and burn at this job and their only mental way out of that doomsday scenario is to believe that this is a "permanent" gig that she can't be fired from.

That doesn't excuse what they've done, however.