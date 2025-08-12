'AITA for telling my father and his girlfriend to either break up or leave me alone?' UPDATED

That is not true, nor is it the first time we had that discussion. He’s always hated the fact that me and his girlfriend aren’t close. Once that was done, I told my father that as much as I don’t care what he decides to do, his relationship problems have spilled into my and my baby’s lives, so I do have the right to comment on it.

I told him that he needs to understand that even if he changes his mind about having kids one day, he doesn’t really have a deadline to figure that out. His girlfriend is 40 years old and very clearly wants kids. At the very least, they need to have an actual conversation about what they both want and decide how to proceed.