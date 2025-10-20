"AITA for telling my father-in-law to not ask my wife to serve him pie after she had surgery?"

They talked briefly and my parents said they were not staying and that their daughter in law needed rest. He came inside and while I was arranging the meal he asked me if I would like him to leave. Hind sight is 20/20 but this man just lost "the love of his life", I didn't have the heart to tell him to leave even though my wife was SLEEPING ON THE COUCH.

He, as he always does, changed the environment and made everyone aware he was there. My family ate the wonderful dinner that my parents brought. After the dinner my wife slowly got off the couch and said, "would anyone like apple or pumpkin pie", both gifted...